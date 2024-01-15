Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been handed an additional 15-month prison sentence for allegedly spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic, her family announced on Monday. The verdict, delivered on December 19, also includes a two-year travel ban, restrictions on her membership in political and social groups, and a prohibition on possessing a mobile phone during this period. Furthermore, the decision expels Mohammadi from the capital, Tehran, implying that she might serve her sentence in another province of Iran.

Mohammadi, currently incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, is already serving a 30-month sentence for charges including propaganda against the ruling system, disobedience in prison, and slandering the authorities. Her refusal to attend the recent court hearing adds to a series of protests against the Iranian government's relentless campaign against her.

The Iranian theocracy's frustration with Mohammadi escalated when she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October, recognizing her enduring activism. As the 19th woman to receive the prestigious accolade and the second Iranian woman after Shirin Ebadi in 2003, Mohammadi has persisted in her advocacy despite numerous arrests and years spent behind bars.

In November, Mohammadi embarked on a hunger strike along with other prisoners, protesting the denial of medical care and expressing dissent against the compulsory hijab for women in the country. The mandatory wearing of the hijab has long been a political symbol in Iran, particularly following its enforcement after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Despite holding various roles in Iranian society, women's lives remain subject to strict control through laws such as mandatory hijab.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last year triggered nationwide protests led by women, challenging Iran's theocratic government. Amini's detention was linked to her alleged refusal to wear a hijab to please authorities. The incident underscored the broader tensions surrounding the hijab, a symbol of piety and modesty in Islamic tradition.

Despite increasing campaigns against non-compliance, women in Iran have been increasingly choosing not to wear the hijab. Iran and neighboring Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, stand as the only countries where mandatory hijab is enforced. Mohammadi's relentless pursuit of human rights and her willingness to confront oppressive measures demonstrate the resilience of those challenging restrictive norms in Iran. The latest sentencing, however, paints a stark picture of the ongoing struggle for fundamental freedoms in the country.