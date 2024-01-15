Electricity supply is restored in the southern regions of Azerbaijan
After a heavy snowfall that lasted two days, significant power outages affected Lankaran, Astara, Masalli, Lerik and Yardimli districts, as a result of which more than 80% of these regions were left without electricity. Adverse weather conditions, accompanied by heavy snowfall and strong winds, led to the downing of numerous trees, which caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure.
Currently, the power supply has been restored in the district centers of Jalilabad, Masalla, Lankaran and Astara. The relevant department is actively engaged in reviewing and correcting incidents that occurred in the southern regions.
It was emphasized that the staff of the regional divisions of the joint-stock company, together with the emergency response services sent from the capital, have been working hard since the beginning of the crisis. Clearing snow-covered areas complicated by fallen trees is a difficult task that requires additional time for some organizations, but emergency services continue their continuous work at the scene of accidents.
Azerishig reports that the restoration of power lines in some mountain villages is nearing completion, and full restoration of power supply in these areas is expected in the coming hours.
