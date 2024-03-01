Azerbaijan-Armenia Talks in Berlin: Navigating Diplomatic Waters Amidst European Scrutiny

The conclusion of two days of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, in Berlin has once again brought the complex dynamics of South Caucasus geopolitics to the forefront. Against the backdrop of recent diplomatic engagements and European parliamentary scrutiny, the talks hold significant implications not only for Azerbaijani-Armenian relations but also for Azerbaijan's ties with Germany and Europe at large.

The discussions in Berlin come on the heels of a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich, further underscoring the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the longstanding conflict in the region. Political scientist Ahmed Alili contextualizes these developments, noting their broader significance in shaping Azerbaijan-Germany and Germany-Armenia relations, as well as their implications for EU-Armenia ties.

The release of the European Parliament's annual report on the "Implementation of the Common Security and Defense Policy" has added another layer of complexity to the regional dynamics. The report's condemnation of Azerbaijan's actions in Karabakh as "unprovoked and pre-planned attack" and its calls for sanctions against Azerbaijani officials have drawn sharp rebuke from Azerbaijani authorities. The report's stance further reflects the European Parliament's commitment to upholding human rights and international law, despite criticisms of bias from Azerbaijani quarters.

Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker's remarks during her visit to Armenia regarding the legal status of Karabakh highlight the nuanced position of European actors in navigating the intricacies of the conflict. Alili suggests that these statements, coupled with the European Parliament's report, indicate a shifting landscape in which Germany assumes a more prominent role in mediating regional disputes.

Alili acknowledges the challenges inherent in the negotiation process, emphasizing the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement over immediate outcomes. While acknowledging the untimeliness of certain parliamentary resolutions, he underscores the distinction between parliamentary rhetoric and executive actions in shaping foreign policy priorities.

As Azerbaijan and Armenia continue their diplomatic maneuvers under European scrutiny, the road to lasting peace remains fraught with challenges. Alili's assessment underscores the delicate balance of interests at play and the imperative for continued dialogue and negotiation to achieve a sustainable resolution to the conflict. In this context, the role of Germany and the broader European Union assumes heightened significance as mediators and facilitators of peace in the South Caucasus.