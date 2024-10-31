Background of Claims That Entrepreneurs Are Moving Millions Out of the Country
In recent days, several criminal cases have been initiated regarding some businesses engaged in foreign economic activities that have not returned funds in the appropriate currency to Azerbaijan. Reports indicate that several officials have faced criminal charges due to substantial evidence of agreements between domestic legal entities and foreign companies, with large sums of revenue generated from these activities not being returned to authorized bank accounts in Azerbaijan.
It was revealed that companies such as Fruit Yard LLC and Fruit City Group failed to return over $18.5 million, EA-Fruits LLC over $30.4 million, ART GREEN LLC over $1.3 million, and Local Garden LLC and Organik Lojistik over $59.9 million. Consequently, various measures were imposed on these companies' directors by court order.
From their names, it's clear that these companies are involved in agricultural product exports. But why are agricultural exporters specifically under investigation?
Expert on agricultural issues, Vahid Maharramli, addressed these and other questions on the program "Tough Question." According to him, small farms have increasingly limited opportunities to export their products directly. Instead, they rely on trading firms and companies, as only large farmers and agricultural firms can conduct financial transactions through authorized banks. These banks are responsible for transferring export revenues back to Azerbaijan, a system set up by the government to control exports and ensure the return of foreign revenue.
Maharramli noted that there is no transparency in this process. "The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the matter, but it hasn't clarified how such a large amount went unpaid. How exactly is the system for returning export earnings to the country structured through banks? What law or rules govern this process? We don’t know," he stated.
He also highlighted that these agricultural exporters don’t have enough liquid funds to buy such large volumes of products – the funding is primarily provided by their clients, mostly based in Moscow and engaged in wholesale trade of fruits and vegetables. It’s these clients who send funds to the exporters.
Therefore, while the exporters’ names and details appear on the documents, the process is actually managed by foreign wholesalers who hold the capital. "The situation seems to be that a Russian entrepreneur is purchasing goods in Azerbaijan with his own funds. Is it reasonable to demand that he leaves his money in Azerbaijan?" Maharramli asked.
