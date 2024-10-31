A partial recount of ballots in Georgia’s recent parliamentary election has confirmed the ruling Georgian Dream party’s victory, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), AFP reported Thursday. The recount, conducted at 12 percent of polling stations covering 14 percent of the voting population, "did not significantly change the previously announced official results," stated the CEC, noting only minor protocol changes at nine percent of these locations.

The recount was undertaken on October 29, with the recount sites chosen by random selection. Initial results reported by the CEC indicated Georgian Dream won the October 26 election with 54 percent of the vote, retaining a parliamentary majority. Following the count of 99 percent of ballots, Georgian Dream was confirmed to hold 89 out of 150 parliamentary seats, while key opposition groups, including the Coalition for Change and Unity–National Movement (UNM), collectively secured 61 seats. Georgian Dream, however, trailed in urban centers such as Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Batumi, with overall voter turnout reaching 58.94 percent.

Despite the CEC’s announcement, President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition leaders have rejected the results, alleging significant electoral violations and calling for protests. “We have become witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation—one of the new forms of hybrid warfare against our people and our country,” Zurabishvili claimed.

International observers, including those from the United States and the European Union, have echoed concerns over reported irregularities. Instances of voter intimidation, bribery, undue pressure on public employees, and alleged ballot stuffing have led Western officials to call for thorough investigations into possible fraud and external interference. The outcome could signal increased tensions both domestically and in Georgia's international relations as opposition groups challenge Georgian Dream’s governance.