Independent NGOs will not monitor the presidential elections of the President. What is the reason?

In preparation for the presidential elections scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, over 25,000 observers have been officially registered, with the registration process set to continue until January 28. While the majority of these observers are local, noteworthy organizations with a history of issuing critical reports in past elections are also participating in the monitoring process.

A recent announcement from the Central Election Commission highlighted concerns about paid election campaigning, revealing that 44 applications for paid election advertisements have been submitted by various media outlets.

Questions have emerged regarding the accessibility of paid campaigning for candidates and the financial dynamics behind such initiatives. Analysts seek clarity on which candidates possess the means to engage in paid campaigning and which may face limitations.

Further complicating the electoral landscape is the media coverage surrounding the incumbent head of state, also a presidential candidate. This coverage includes his visits to various regions, participation in facility inaugurations, and interactions with the public, prompting scrutiny over potential violations of agitation and propaganda regulations.

Expert insights into these pressing questions are provided in the "Difficult Question" program by Bashir Suleymanli, an election issues expert and the head of the Institute of Citizens' Rights. According to Suleymanli, several reasons contribute to the reluctance of certain non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that had previously issued critical reports to participate in the current presidential elections. A pivotal factor, he emphasized, was the aftermath of the 2013 presidential elections, during which a significant attack occurred against the largest local monitoring organization in the country, the Center for Election Monitoring and the Study of Democracy (CMID), leading to the arrest of its leadership and the paralysis of its activities.

Suleymanli further recalled that subsequent to the CMID's setback, criminal cases were initiated against approximately 20 organizations, resulting in the arrest of some leaders, the departure of others from the country, and the freezing of their bank accounts. Legislative amendments were also introduced, imposing constraints on the ability to receive grants and instituting other restrictions.

The cumulative effect of these developments, Suleymanli noted, has led to the erosion of civil society in Azerbaijan, with independent voices suppressed and the capacity for generating impartial reports on election outcomes significantly diminished.