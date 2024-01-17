The Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkiye are discussing issues of strengthening cooperation

On January 17, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish delegation headed by Jalal Sami Tufekci, the Turkish Deputy Defense Minister. According to the military department, the parties discussed the issues of further development and strengthening of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish delegation included a large group of heads of Turkish defense industry companies, and the importance of joint projects in the field of military support was noted.