The Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkiye are discussing issues of strengthening cooperation
On January 17, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish delegation headed by Jalal Sami Tufekci, the Turkish Deputy Defense Minister. According to the military department, the parties discussed the issues of further development and strengthening of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.
The Turkish delegation included a large group of heads of Turkish defense industry companies, and the importance of joint projects in the field of military support was noted.
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 18 January 2024, 17:53
On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.
- 18 January 2024, 16:03
The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%. Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.
- 18 January 2024, 15:42
On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.
