Is the closure of Toplum TV Baku's response to the Council of Europe?

The Council of Europe's Platform for Promoting the Protection of Journalism and the Safety of Journalists recently released its annual report titled "Freedom of the Press in Europe: It's time to change the situation," shedding light on the state of media freedom across the continent. Azerbaijan finds itself under the spotlight within the section of the report focusing on impunity for the murders of journalists and harassment faced by media professionals.

The report highlights concerning cases such as the unresolved murders of journalist Elmar Huseynov and publicist Rafig Taghi, emblematic of the broader challenges faced by journalists in Azerbaijan. Instances of short-term arrests of journalists during their professional duties and administrative harassments are also documented, indicating a troubling trend.

Presented at a press conference in Thessaloniki, Greece, on March 5, the 100-page report underscores the urgency for reforms to safeguard journalistic freedoms. However, just a day after its publication, Toplum TV, a media outlet in Azerbaijan, was abruptly shut down, with six employees detained as suspects under charges of smuggling.

Questions arise regarding whether this closure and the subsequent arrests represent an official response from Baku to the Council of Europe's report. Khalid Agaliyev, head of the Media Rights Group, addressed these concerns in the "Difficult Question" program, highlighting the persistent challenges to media freedom in Azerbaijan since the country's accession to the Council of Europe.

Agaliyev acknowledged the regression of media freedoms in Azerbaijan in recent years, attributing it to broader trends across many Council of Europe member states. Regarding the timing of Toplum TV's closure and the Council of Europe report, he dismissed any direct correlation, citing ongoing concerns about the media outlet's fate predating the report's publication.

Emphasizing that attacks on independent media are symptomatic of broader policies restricting media freedom, Agaliyev cautioned against simplifying the closure of Toplum TV as a direct response to the Council of Europe's report. Instead, he underscored the systemic challenges faced by media outlets operating in Azerbaijan, where freedom of speech remains under significant pressure.

As Azerbaijan grapples with the aftermath of Toplum TV's closure and the detention of its employees, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for press freedom in the country. While the Council of Europe's report brings international attention to these issues, the true test lies in the actions taken by Azerbaijani authorities to address concerns and uphold democratic values.