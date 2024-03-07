EU calls on Baku to ensure freedom of expression
The European Union responded to an attack on Internet television Toplum TV and the Third Republican Platform in Azerbaijan.
«We follow the situation around new detentions of journalists and civil society activists (of Toplum TV & Third Republican Platform).
The EU calls on Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom of expression, including free and unhindered space for independent journalism, in line with its international commitments»,- reads comment of the EU spoksperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano.
- 7 March 2024, 22:22
The biggest journalist organisation in Europe - European Federation of Journalists condemed police raid on Toplum TV in Azerbaijan on March 6.
Vice-Premiers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan held a joint meeting of commissions on the issue of border delimitation on March 7.
- 7 March 2024, 18:17
Today, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended for three months the pre-trial detention of Hafiz Babaly, the editor of the economic department of the Turan agency, who was arrested in the case of “Abzas Media.” The extension of the arrest is unjustified and there are no material and procedural grounds for Babaly's detention, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
On March 7, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended the pre-trial detention of “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova for another 3 months - until June 13. There are no material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. The defense drew the court's attention to the availability of alternative preventive measures. Gasimova herself stated that she was being persecuted for her professional activities. The defense intends to appeal the court's decision.
