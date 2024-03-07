EU calls on Baku to ensure freedom of expression

The European Union responded to an attack on Internet television Toplum TV and the Third Republican Platform in Azerbaijan.

«We follow the situation around new detentions of journalists and civil society activists (of Toplum TV & Third Republican Platform).

The EU calls on Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom of expression, including free and unhindered space for independent journalism, in line with its international commitments»,- reads comment of the EU spoksperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano.