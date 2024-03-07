    • flag_AZ
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

A joint meeting of the commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation took place

Vice-Premiers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan held a joint meeting of commissions on the issue of border delimitation on March 7.

The parties exchanged opinions on issues of delimitation and began to agree on the draft regulation on the joint activity of the state commissions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reports.

Draft instructions on the procedure for carrying out works on delimitation were also discussed. The parties agreed as soon as possible to complete the coordination of the draft Regulation on the joint activity of the delimitation commissions and to determine the date and place of the next meeting.

Politics

