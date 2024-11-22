Minimum Wage, Pension, Need Criterion: Do These Figures Reflect Real Market Prices?

Next year, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan will be 400 manat.

This is reflected in the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber on the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025."

In 2024, the minimum wage was 345 manat.

Next year, the minimum pension is expected to be set at 280 manat instead of 270 manat.

Forecasts for 2025 indicate that the ratio of the minimum pension to the minimum wage should be 70% (400 manat).

Next year, the need criterion and the subsistence minimum threshold will increase from 270 manat to 285 manat.

But do these figures correspond to real market prices, inflation, and acceptable living conditions?

These and other questions are addressed by economist Zohrab Ismayil in the program "Difficult Question." He recalled that this year marks 30 years of Azerbaijan's "oil strategy" and discussed the successes achieved by the country over this period.

"Next year, the minimum wage will increase by 55 manat to 400 manat ($235), and the minimum pension will increase by 10 manat to 280 manat ($165). This is all Azerbaijan has managed to achieve in three decades with its 'oil strategy.' And this is much less than in countries of a similar scale to Azerbaijan," Ismayil said, adding that it remains unclear what criteria are used to determine the minimum wage.

"With 400 manat, one can only shop at a market twice. But households also face utility, transportation, and other expenses. As for pensioners, it should be understood that at this age, people increasingly need medical care and medication," the economist noted.

The expert also highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to contributing $10 million to support joint projects in small island developing states, as announced at the summit held on November 13 in Baku during COP29. He added that these countries had previously benefited from an educational scholarship program allowing them to study at Azerbaijani universities.

"It is clear that this refers to countries like New Caledonia. But in New Caledonia, the minimum wage exceeds €1,000," the expert remarked.