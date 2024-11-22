Weather forecast for November 23

On Saturday, the weather in Baku will be variable, with possible drizzle by the evening. There will be fog in some areas in the morning and evening. A moderate northwest wind will change to the southeast by evening. The temperature at night will range from +9 to +12°C, and during the day it will be between +13 and +18°C. Humidity will be 75–85%.

Across the country, no precipitation is expected. Fog will occur in some areas, with an easterly wind. In lowland areas, temperatures at night will range from +5 to +10°C, and during the day from +15 to +20°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night may drop to -5°C, and during the day will be between +8 and +13°C.