Weather forecast for November 23
On Saturday, the weather in Baku will be variable, with possible drizzle by the evening. There will be fog in some areas in the morning and evening. A moderate northwest wind will change to the southeast by evening. The temperature at night will range from +9 to +12°C, and during the day it will be between +13 and +18°C. Humidity will be 75–85%.
Across the country, no precipitation is expected. Fog will occur in some areas, with an easterly wind. In lowland areas, temperatures at night will range from +5 to +10°C, and during the day from +15 to +20°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night may drop to -5°C, and during the day will be between +8 and +13°C.
On Sunday, November 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional overcast skies. There will be fog and drizzle in some areas during the night and morning, and a brief possibility of rain during the day. A moderate southeast wind will blow, changing direction to northwest in the evening.
The leading mobile operator participated in a pivotal session focused on sustainability and innovation. The 15th Sustainable Innovation Forum 2024, supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, took place on November 13-14 in Baku, bringing together approximately 1,000 senior global leaders in climate action. This prestigious event united representatives from business, finance, government, regional organizations, and NGOs to address pressing sustainability challenges, explore innovative solutions, and forge partnerships to accelerate global climate efforts.
"The biggest challenge in the education sector is the low number of fully staffed schools," said Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev on November 20 during a joint session of the Parliamentary Committees on Agrarian Policy, Family, Women, and Children Issues, and Science and Education. The session was held to discuss the draft law on the "State Budget for 2025," according to local media reports.
The innovation and speed leader Bakcell organized a panel discussion on the topic “Sustainability Through Artificial Intelligence.” The event featured speakers including Bakcell’s Marketing Director Elkhan Sadiqzade, PwC Azerbaijan’s Head of Advisory Services Farid Qattal, and the Head of Innovation at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Evgeniya Bikmurzina. The panel was moderated by Aysel Suleymanova, Bakcell’s Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations.
