Kamran Mahmudov
Kamran Mahmudov

Journalist

Müstəqillik günü, Cumhuriyyət günü və ya suverenitet... – Cəmil Həsənli saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

Bu gün Azərbaycanda Müstəqillik Günüdür.

1918-ci il mayın 28-də müsəlman Şərqində ilk dünyəvi demokratik dövlət olan Azərbaycan Xalq Cümhuriyyətinin (AXC) yaranmasından 106 il ötür.

Cümhuriyyət və cumhuriyyətçilik ənənələri haqda tarixçi alim, Milli Şuranın sədri Cəmil Həsənli Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində danışır.

