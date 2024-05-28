NAMA employee blown up on landmine
NAMA employee blown up on landmine
On 28 May, an employee of the National Agency for Mine Action (NAMA), Hasil Yusubov (1997), exploded on an anti-personnel mine in Syrkhavend village, Agdam region.
NAMA said in a statement that Yusubov lost his left leg in the ankle area as a result of the blast.
‘The victim was hospitalised, his condition is assessed as satisfactory,’ the statement said.
According to official data, 362 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of mines and unexploded ordnance after the end of the 44-day war in Karabakh on 10 November 2020 and up to today inclusive, 68 of them were killed and 294 were injured. Among the dead - 53 civilians and 15 military personnel, another 127 civilians and 167 military personnel received injuries of varying severity.
Social
-
- 28 May 2024, 18:21
Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2024 is set to increase total expenditures by 2.94 billion manats, raising the projected budget to 39.71 billion manats, an 8% increase from the approved indicator, according to the Ministry of Finance. However, the amendments reveal a controversial reduction in social protection spending, sparking debate over the government's priorities.
-
- 28 May 2024, 12:55
Rescuers and emergency services are mobilising in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region of Georgia. As a result of the rains, houses and roads are flooded, bridges and power lines damaged, and some settlements remain without electricity.
-
- 27 May 2024, 19:25
The Emerald Hotel in Baku on May 26 hosted a significant conference titled "Global Climate Change and Azerbaijan," organized by a coalition of public associations aiming to enhance transparency in the mining industry. The event, held in anticipation of the COP29 international conference scheduled for November in Azerbaijan, attracted prominent scientists, experts, and civil society leaders to discuss pressing climate change issues.
-
In a significant yet controversial move, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan signed an order on May 25 pardoning 154 convicted individuals. According to the decree, 63 people sentenced to imprisonment were released from the unpaid portion of their sentences.
Leave a review