NAMA employee blown up on landmine

On 28 May, an employee of the National Agency for Mine Action (NAMA), Hasil Yusubov (1997), exploded on an anti-personnel mine in Syrkhavend village, Agdam region.

NAMA said in a statement that Yusubov lost his left leg in the ankle area as a result of the blast.

‘The victim was hospitalised, his condition is assessed as satisfactory,’ the statement said.

According to official data, 362 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of mines and unexploded ordnance after the end of the 44-day war in Karabakh on 10 November 2020 and up to today inclusive, 68 of them were killed and 294 were injured. Among the dead - 53 civilians and 15 military personnel, another 127 civilians and 167 military personnel received injuries of varying severity.