Statement by Western Diplomats on Human Rights and Government Reaction

At an event held to mark International Human Rights Day, the embassies of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland described the human rights situation in Azerbaijan as "appalling."

"Despite all efforts and an international campaign to release journalists and civic activists, they remain in detention. We once again call on the authorities to free all those imprisoned for exercising their fundamental freedoms," stated EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko during his speech.

Michalko also expressed particular concern over the arrest of prominent human rights defender Rufat Safarov on Human Rights Day.

U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby, who also attended the event, called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release those unjustly detained and to fulfill their international human rights obligations.

Response from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the statements made by Western diplomats at the Human Rights Day event.

"We categorically reject the statements made by the ambassadors of the United States of America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland during the event in Baku on December 4, regarding the alleged detention of 'journalists' and 'political activists' in Azerbaijan. These statements are a blatant attempt to undermine the independence of Azerbaijan's judiciary," the Ministry said in a statement.

Commentary by Political Analyst Zardusht Alizade

Political analyst Zardusht Alizade commented on the issue during the program Difficult Question. According to him, the statements by Western diplomats are unlikely to be malicious. Their remarks and appeals reflect the situation as they perceive it in the countries where they are accredited.

However, Alizade noted that the Azerbaijani authorities find these statements and calls irritating because, in essence, they challenge the government to change its philosophy of governance.

"What is the essence of their governance philosophy? It is this: 'This is our country. Our power is strong. We do as we please. We cannot change the system we have built. The sole purpose of this system is enrichment, and those who oppose it must be crushed,'" Alizade stated.

He added that Azerbaijani authorities are resistant to any external influence. "They ask, 'What do external forces want from Azerbaijan? Oil? We've given it. Gas? Again, we've given it. Logistics? We provide it. But don't interfere in our relationship with our population,'" Alizade explained.

The expert argued that the Azerbaijani government considers its greatest achievement since independence to be the complete removal of the people, citizens, and existing public organizations from influencing the fate of the Azerbaijani state and nation.

In Alizade’s opinion, the main obstacle to changing this situation is the low level of legal awareness and the inability to organize.