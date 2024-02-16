President Ilham Aliyev
As President Ilham Aliyev takes the oath of office following early presidential elections, Azerbaijan stands at a pivotal moment in its political history. The dissolution of the Cabinet of Ministers adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative, prompting speculation about the prospects for change within the government and broader implications for the country's governance.
Hafiz Hasanov, chairman of the public association "Center for Law and Development", spoke in the program "Difficult Question" about the motives underlying the decision to hold early elections. He pointed to ongoing geopolitical shifts and impending changes in Azerbaijan's strategic direction as key factors driving the expedited electoral process. Hasanov suggested that the elections were orchestrated to preempt potential discontent during the regular election cycle while capitalizing on the political momentum generated by the recent victory in reclaiming territories from Armenian occupation.
Undoubtedly, the liberation of Karabakh represents a significant achievement for the Azerbaijani government, one that is poised to shape the country's political field in the years to come. Hasanov emphasized the need for the government to leverage this victory to address pressing issues, including governance reform. He highlighted systemic inefficiencies within the current management structure, citing duplication of functions, bureaucratic expansion, and the proliferation of redundant entities within ministries and departments.
The call for constitutional reform and a referendum to overhaul the governance framework underscores the urgency of addressing these structural deficiencies. Hasanov advocated for a more streamlined and transparent system of governance grounded in democratic principles, emphasizing the need to reassess the roles of both the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Office.
The reappointment of Ali Asadov as Prime Minister, alongside the continuity of policy outlined in President Aliyev's inaugural speech, has raised questions about the prospects for substantive reform. Hasanov expressed skepticism regarding the potential for meaningful change under the current leadership, cautioning against complacency in the face of entrenched bureaucratic inertia.
As Azerbaijan embarks on a new chapter in its modern history, the need for comprehensive governance reform looms large on the horizon. The outcome of early elections and the subsequent reshaping of the government will undoubtedly shape the country's development in the years to come. Whether Azerbaijan embraces the opportunity for transformative change or remains mired in the status quo remains to be seen, but the voices calling for reform are growing louder and more insistent with each passing day.
