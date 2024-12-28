The Cause of the Crash – External Interference. But Why Are the Guilty Silent?

AZAL has released information stating that the Embraer 190 aircraft, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed as a result of physical and technical external interference.

It has been reported that, considering the preliminary investigation results and potential risks to flight safety, the State Agency of Civil Aviation of Azerbaijan has decided to suspend flights from Baku to 10 cities in Russia.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies, Rashad Nabiyev, informed journalists that initial media reports suggested birds collided with the aircraft. However, preliminary findings by specialists, based on the analysis of the plane's debris found on the ground and testimonies from survivors, indicate that external interference occurred.

This topic was addressed in the program “Difficult Question” by Arif Hajili, the chairman of the Musavat Party Majlis. According to him, the holes on the fuselage and the testimonies of surviving passengers provide a comprehensive answer to the question of who is responsible for the plane crash. Commenting on reports that the AZAL aircraft had collided with a flock of birds while en route to Grozny, Hajili claimed the plane was damaged in the sky over Grozny by a missile. There were reports that missiles were flying over Grozny on December 25.

He also did not rule out the possibility that the plane might have been deliberately shot down.

“There could have been an intention to target an Azerbaijani passenger plane, destroy evidence of the crime, and suggest that it was attacked by a Ukrainian drone, thereby straining relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as Turkey and Ukraine,” he speculated.

Hajili noted that even if the aircraft was accidentally shot down, the plane in distress was not granted permission to land at nearby airports such as Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, or Rostov.

“This is nothing short of a crime. Therefore, Russia must answer to Azerbaijan and the international community. If it refuses to respond, apologize, and pay compensation, the matter should be brought to an international court,” he stated.

Commenting on the remarks by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, who said, “Before drawing any conclusions, we must wait for the results of the official investigation. Attempts to speculate on human tragedy are absolutely unacceptable,” the expert countered that it is primarily the Russian side that is speculating on this tragedy.

“It is the Russian side that is making claims about the AZAL plane colliding with a flock of birds or the explosion of an oxygen cylinder on board,” Hajili said, adding that these statements suggest Russia is hoping to conceal its crime in Kazakhstan.