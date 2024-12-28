Volodimir Zelensky call İlham Aliyev

On December 28 president of Ukrain called to the president of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev.

“I spoke to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and expressed condolences to him and the people of Azerbaijan regarding the tragic crash of flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines.

We acknowledged the heroism of the pilots and the entire crew of the aircraft. The key priority now is a thorough investigation to provide answers to all questions about what really happened.

Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation. Photos and videos clearly show the damage to the aircraft’s fuselage, including punctures and dents, which strongly point to a strike by an air defense missile.

We will support Azerbaijan in this situation with all necessary means and call on other countries to assist as well. Additionally, we have agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in the near future”, - wrote Zelensky on his account in Facebook.