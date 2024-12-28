Volodimir Zelensky call İlham Aliyev
On December 28 president of Ukrain called to the president of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev.
“I spoke to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and expressed condolences to him and the people of Azerbaijan regarding the tragic crash of flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines.
We acknowledged the heroism of the pilots and the entire crew of the aircraft. The key priority now is a thorough investigation to provide answers to all questions about what really happened.
Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation. Photos and videos clearly show the damage to the aircraft’s fuselage, including punctures and dents, which strongly point to a strike by an air defense missile.
We will support Azerbaijan in this situation with all necessary means and call on other countries to assist as well. Additionally, we have agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in the near future”, - wrote Zelensky on his account in Facebook.
28 December 2024 18:16
Politics
29 December 2024, 14:23
Kanal-13 employee Shamo Eminov was released on December 29.
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kyamran Aliyev have held a telephone conversation.
On December 29, a mourning ceremony is being held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to bid farewell to the crew members who lost their lives in the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines on its Baku-Grozny route. Families, officials, and members of the public have gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the December 25 tragedy.
28 December 2024, 23:44
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin arrived in Grozny, where he held a meeting on the investigation of the crash of the plane "Azerbaijan Airlines".
Бакинец
2024-12-28
Что здесь требует расследования?И так понятно, что птички на высоте 2500 метров не обладают стальными клювами, способными пробить фюзеляж современного самолета.Хорошо, что под давлением неопровержимых доказательств, РФ, в лице первого лица государства, хотя бы извинилась.Однако, по большому счету, извиняться за тяжёлый авиационный инцидент перед Азербайджаном нужно в первую очередь тому, чьи подопечные "научные сотрудники" являются истинными виновниками тяжёлого авиационного инцидента.Какой позорище, кто тобою реально правит, Россия?