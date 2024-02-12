The new era of Ilham Aliyev. What needs to change?

In a recent interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev hinted at the dawn of a new era, suggesting a departure from historical successes to chart new aspirations for Azerbaijan's future. President Aliyev underscored that this transformative phase commenced post-September 20, advocating for fresh objectives to match this shift. He cautioned against dwelling on past glories, emphasizing the imperative of setting novel goals tailored to contemporary realities.

Economist Natig Jafarli weighed in on this discourse during the program "Difficult Question," interpreting President Aliyev's remarks as an invitation for national introspection and dialogue among policymakers and public intellectuals. Jafarli noted ongoing governmental discussions, hinting at a reevaluation of development trajectories and priority tasks.

However, Jafarli expressed anticipation that following the inauguration and the subsequent dissolution of the outgoing Cabinet of Ministers, steps toward systemic changes would materialize. He underscored the necessity of such measures, citing the entrenched management paradigms developed over three decades and the pressing need for adaptive responses to economic and social exigencies.

The socioeconomic landscape, Jafarli argued, no longer allows the government to lean solely on past achievements, particularly regarding the resolution of the Karabakh conflict. He emphasized the urgency of constitutional reform, contending that mere personnel changes would fall short of addressing systemic deficiencies this time around.

In essence, Jafarli's perspective reflects a call for substantive reform, echoing broader sentiments of national renewal and adaptation to contemporary challenges as Azerbaijan navigates this purported new era.