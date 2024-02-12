  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijani border guard wounded at the border - Mass media

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On February 12 at 13:37, from the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Nerkin-And, Gafan region, fire was opened on the positions of Azerbaijani border guards in the village of Kollugishlag, Zangilan region. As a result, the border guard, private Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu, was wounded. The serviceman was evacuated by helicopter to a medical facility. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan in the evening confirmed this information, which was previously disseminated by the government media of Azerbaijan with reference to this department.

