Azerbaijani border guard wounded at the border - Mass media
Azerbaijani border guard wounded at the border
On February 12 at 13:37, from the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Nerkin-And, Gafan region, fire was opened on the positions of Azerbaijani border guards in the village of Kollugishlag, Zangilan region. As a result, the border guard, private Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu, was wounded. The serviceman was evacuated by helicopter to a medical facility. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan in the evening confirmed this information, which was previously disseminated by the government media of Azerbaijan with reference to this department.
Politics
-
- 12 February 2024, 16:37
The health of the chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, remains serious. His brother Ghalib Togrul said that in recent days, Gubad's health has deteriorated again. "After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusions, followed by a month of drug treatment. He lost a lot of weight in 7 months under arrest, stress and lack of clean air," said the brother of the oppositionist.
-
- 12 February 2024, 15:05
In a released report today, the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijani authorities to bolster efforts in combating money laundering (ML), the financing of terrorism (TF), and financing of proliferation, particularly focusing on preventive measures and supervision.
-
Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 12 February. According to the Foreign Ministry, Mihalko was informed of Baku's "serious concern" over the activities of the EU Monitoring Activity to Armenia (EUMA), which "contradict the agreements reached".
-
- 12 February 2024, 13:29
Armenia has provided Azerbaijan with 8 maps of minefields in previously occupied territories. This was reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on 12 February. The transferred documents are mainly records of mined areas along the Murovdagh ridge in the Kelbajar region.
Leave a review