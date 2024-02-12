No investigation is conducted against Gubad Ibadoglu – brother
The health of the chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, remains serious. His brother Ghalib Togrul said that in recent days, Gubad's health has deteriorated again. "After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusions, followed by a month of drug treatment. He lost a lot of weight in 7 months under arrest, stress and lack of clean air," said the brother of the oppositionist.
"The second extension of the investigation period ends in a week, but no investigative actions have been carried out in the last 3 months," Ghalib Togrul said. The Prison Service does not comment on the situation with Gubad Ibadoglu.
Ibadoglu was arrested on charges of making counterfeit money – Articles 204.3.1 and 167-3.1 - distribution of materials of a religious extremist nature. He faces up to 17 years in prison on these charges. Human rights activists recognized Ibadoglu as a political prisoner. The real reason for his arrest is the exposure of corruption in the highest echelons of power in Azerbaijan.
On February 12, at 13:37, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Nerkin-And in the Gafan region opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani border guards in the village of Kollugyshlag in the Zangilan region. As a result, a border guard, Private Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu, was wounded the pro-government media of Azerbaijan reported in the evening on February 12. It is noteworthy that there is no such message on the website of the State Border Service of the country. The media that published this message refer to the State Civil Service.
In a released report today, the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering body, MONEYVAL, urges Azerbaijani authorities to bolster efforts in combating money laundering (ML), the financing of terrorism (TF), and financing of proliferation, particularly focusing on preventive measures and supervision.
Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on 12 February. According to the Foreign Ministry, Mihalko was informed of Baku's "serious concern" over the activities of the EU Monitoring Activity to Armenia (EUMA), which "contradict the agreements reached".
Armenia has provided Azerbaijan with 8 maps of minefields in previously occupied territories. This was reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on 12 February. The transferred documents are mainly records of mined areas along the Murovdagh ridge in the Kelbajar region.
