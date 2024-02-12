No investigation is conducted  against Gubad Ibadoglu – brother

The health of the chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, economist Gubad Ibadoglu, remains serious. His brother Ghalib Togrul said that in recent days, Gubad's health has deteriorated again. "After another examination, he was diagnosed with polyneuropathy and prescribed 10 days of intravenous transfusions, followed by a month of drug treatment. He lost a lot of weight in 7 months under arrest, stress and lack of clean air," said the brother of the oppositionist.

"The second extension of the investigation period ends in a week, but no investigative actions have been carried out in the last 3 months," Ghalib Togrul said. The Prison Service does not comment on the situation with Gubad Ibadoglu.

Ibadoglu was arrested on charges of making counterfeit money – Articles 204.3.1 and 167-3.1 - distribution of materials of a religious extremist nature. He faces up to 17 years in prison on these charges. Human rights activists recognized Ibadoglu as a political prisoner. The real reason for his arrest is the exposure of corruption in the highest echelons of power in Azerbaijan.