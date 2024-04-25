    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(2 hours ago)
The President's statements on land borders, the Ukrainian war, and Azerbaijani-Armenian relations...
A- A A+
AZ RU
Kamran Mahmudov
Kamran Mahmudov

Journalist

The President's statements on land borders, the Ukrainian war, and Azerbaijani-Armenian relations...

During the recent "COP29 and a Green Vision for Azerbaijan" forum at ADA University, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev elaborated on multiple significant issues, from the persistent closure of Azerbaijan’s land borders to the complex geopolitics involving Russia, Ukraine, and regional stability. His insights provide a window into the intricate balance Azerbaijan seeks to maintain in its foreign and domestic policies.

President Aliyev's justification for keeping the land borders closed revolves primarily around national security—a concern that is becoming increasingly prevalent in global politics. However, the specifics of these security concerns are multifaceted, touching upon potential threats from radical groups, the unwanted influx of refugees, and the avoidance of military obligations from neighboring countries. The president's viewpoint aligns with political commentator Ilham Ismail, who in the program "Difficult Question" notes  that while the immediate threat might not be from Georgia directly, the open borders could potentially allow threats from third countries, including the risk of radicalization and espionage from places like Iran and Dagestan.

Amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Aliyev's statements underscore Azerbaijan's careful navigation of its foreign relations. By providing humanitarian but not military support to Ukraine, Azerbaijan maintains a stance that respects Ukraine's sovereignty while avoiding exacerbation of tensions with Russia. This approach is particularly delicate given the existing partnership and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, highlighted by the recent discussions between Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The misinformation campaigns cited by Ismail, particularly claims by Armenian media about Azerbaijan supplying arms to Ukraine, illustrate the challenges Azerbaijan faces in maintaining its neutrality and managing its image both regionally and internationally.

President Aliyev’s comments about Russia's enduring presence and influence in the Caucasus underline a recognition of geopolitical realities. His emphasis on mutual respect and sovereignty in dealings with Russia reflects an acknowledgment of the nuanced power dynamics at play. Azerbaijan's strategic cooperation with Russia, particularly in economic and humanitarian fields, alongside the substantial presence of Russian schools in Azerbaijan, signifies deep-rooted ties that influence Azerbaijan's policy decisions.

A potentially transformative development in regional diplomacy is the warming ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as evidenced by Armenia's recent territorial concessions and discussions on energy cooperation. Aliyev’s mention of Armenia as a potential recipient of Azerbaijani gas not only suggests an easing of longstanding tensions but also indicates Armenia's search for alternatives to Russian energy, thereby subtly shifting the power dynamics within the region.

Summing up, the expert notes that President Aliyev's statements at the CAP29 forum reveal a strategic position aimed at navigating the complex web of regional and international politics. By keeping the land borders closed, Azerbaijan aims to shield itself from multiple external threats while internally securing its regime. Moreover, Aliyev's diplomatic approach—balancing a strong partnership with Russia against a supportive, albeit non-military, relationship with Ukraine—demonstrates Azerbaijan's broader strategy to position itself as a sovereign yet cooperative regional power amidst ongoing global and regional challenges.

Leave a review

Difficult question

  • The call for sanctions, international reports... Difficult question
    • 24 April 2024, 23:06

    The call for sanctions, international reports...

    On April 22, the U.S. State Department unveiled its 2023 report on global human rights, casting a stark light on Azerbaijan, especially concerning events in Karabakh. The report details a military operation on September 19-20, which precipitated a mass exodus of the Armenian population from the region. Highlighting not just this displacement, the document points to systematic issues such as maltreatment of detainees, severe curbs on freedom of expression and media, and the stifling of democratic change through rigged elections.

    Read more
  • The US sanction proposal to Azerbaijani officials: Pressure or punishment? Difficult question
    • 23 April 2024, 14:55

    The US sanction proposal to Azerbaijani officials: Pressure or punishment?

    A group of American congressmen led by Dina Titus plans to submit a bill on the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan to Congress this week, Turan's correspondent in Washington learned about this from Congressional sources.

    Read more
  • 4 villages of Gazakh will be returned. But when will the other 4 villages return? Difficult question
    • 22 April 2024, 23:08

    4 villages of Gazakh will be returned. But when will the other 4 villages return?

    A glimmer of hope is emerging in a region fraught with historical tensions as Azerbaijan and Armenia take steps to resolve border disputes. An important event was the holding on April 19 of the eighth meeting of the State Commission for the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, respectively. This meeting marked progress in the delimitation of the border, with both sides striving to bring it into line with the former inter-republican border established in Soviet times.

    Read more
  • Pashinyan renounces the "Armenian genocide"? Difficult question
    • 21 April 2024, 23:01

    Pashinyan renounces the "Armenian genocide"?

    In a significant development that has stirred both domestic and international reactions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has embarked on a project to compile a detailed list of Armenians who perished in the events of 1915, commonly referred to as the Armenian genocide.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line