20 border pillars have already been installed between Azerbaijan and Armenia
As part of the demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, based on geodetic measurements, 20 border pillars have already been installed.
This is stated in a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.
The work of expert groups of the two states continues.
Politics
- 25 April 2024, 22:46
