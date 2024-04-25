20 border pillars have already been installed between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    • flag_AZ
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

As part of the demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, based on geodetic measurements, 20 border pillars have already been installed.

This is stated in a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

The work of expert groups of the two states continues.

