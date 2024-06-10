The Realization of the Turan Dream: What It Means for Azerbaijan
The vision of a Turkic-Turanian Union as a future goal for Azerbaijan has gained significant traction, particularly with the support of President Ilham Aliyev. Philosopher Yasemen Garagoyunlu, in her latest article, echoes this sentiment, arguing that Azerbaijan's aspirations should align with the formation of a union rooted in Turkic cultural and historical identity, rather than Europe, Russia, or the Euro-Atlantic system.
On June 6, President Aliyev, during a meeting with a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking States (TURKPA), stated that Azerbaijan does not seek membership in the European family. This declaration has sparked discussions among experts, with some interpreting it as a move towards Russia. However, Garagoyunlu disagrees, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's future lies within the Turkic-Turanian Union.
In her article, Garagoyunlu identifies Russia as the primary obstacle to the realization of the Turkic Union. She elaborates on this in the program "A Difficult Question," where she discusses the importance of civilizational identity. According to Garagoyunlu, civilizational identity represents the highest level of social identity, rooted in the awareness of a shared cultural and historical heritage among a nation or closely related peoples. The unification of states, she argues, should be based on common moral, spiritual values, and philosophical concepts.
President Aliyev's statement, "We are here, we are not Europe," is a reflection of this idea. While acknowledging the European Union as a symbol of prosperity, advanced science, and democracy, Garagoyunlu asserts that the EU is fundamentally a union of countries that share Christian-European values. She points to Turkey's long-standing but stalled bid to join the EU as an example of this exclusivity. Turkey, which applied for EU membership in 1987, represents an alternative Turkic-Muslim civilization to Christian Europe, posing a significant ideological challenge to European integration.
Garagoyunlu believes that Azerbaijan's alignment with the Turkic-Turanian Union would not only strengthen its civilizational identity but also foster a sense of unity and solidarity among Turkic-speaking nations. This union, based on shared cultural and historical values, could potentially lead to greater political and economic cooperation, enhancing the region's stability and development.
The realization of the Turan dream, therefore, presents Azerbaijan with an opportunity to redefine its geopolitical alignment, moving towards a future that prioritizes its cultural and historical ties with Turkic nations. This strategic shift could have profound implications for Azerbaijan's international relations, economic partnerships, and national identity, positioning it as a key player in the emerging Turkic-Turanian Union.
Leave a review
-
- Politics
- 10 June 2024 18:10
-
Difficult question
-
President Ilham Aliyev declared on June 6 that Azerbaijan does not aspire to join the European Union, asserting the country's preference for independence from European influence. During a meeting with a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking States (TURKPA), Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's resolve to chart its own course.
-
- 6 June 2024, 23:29
The allocation of 637 million manats for the construction of a new building for the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has sparked significant debate. Located in Baku's Nizami district, the new CBA administrative building project is a major financial undertaking. The contract with the head contractor stipulates that 242.1 million manats and an additional 39.8 million manats are allocated for other capital investments not included in the construction estimate.
-
- 5 June 2024, 15:16
Azerbaijan, a nation known for its rich cultural heritage and economic potential, finds itself grappling with a critical public health crisis: a high mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). According to a report by World Statistics, Azerbaijan ranks second globally in CVD mortality, with 388 deaths per 100,000 people, closely following Tajikistan's 389. This alarming statistic places Azerbaijan ahead of countries like Uzbekistan (354 deaths), Ukraine (305 deaths), and Belarus (282 deaths), while Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Turkey rank significantly lower.
-
- 4 June 2024, 22:38
Last week, Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked controversy with a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The post, calling for the protection of Kurds, included a map that depicted southwestern regions of Azerbaijan and provinces in Iran as Kurdish territories. Alongside the map, Yair posted slogans such as "All eyes are on Kurdistan," "Stop the genocide of the Kurdish population in Turkey," and "Stop the genocide of Kurds in Iran, Iraq, Syria." The post has raised questions about its intentions and implications.
1 comment
Акпер
2024-06-11
Bu türkləri kollektiv ağılsız kütlə adlandırırdı. .