Azerbaijan and Georgia intend to increase military cooperation (updated)
The prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed today in Baku at a meeting of the defense ministers of the two countries – Zakir Hasanov and Irakli Chikovani. During the meeting, Hasanov stressed that the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries are developing in an upward direction. According to him, 21 joint military events are planned between the two countries in 2024.
The Minister of Defense invited his Georgian counterpart to the Fifth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX", to be held in Baku in September this year. Chikovani, for his part, noted the importance of holding such meetings in the development and expansion of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He stressed that the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is very important for Georgia.
The parties emphasized the importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises. It was noted that the computerized command and staff exercises "Eternity" and the exercises "Caucasian Eagle", conducted in a tripartite format, contribute to the mutual exchange of experience. They expressed confidence that the defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the region. The meeting of the Defense Ministers discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-educational fields, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.
Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 10, where he will meet with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The parties will discuss cooperation in the defense sector, the Ministry of Defense of Georgia reported.
On June 10, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of major joint projects in various areas of mutual interest," the Russian government said in a statement. -0-
The Musavat Party held meeting on June 10 to address several pressing issues, including the alarming trend of suicides among Karabakh veterans. The party's executive committee, known as the "sofa," reviewed recent activities and outlined plans for the upcoming weeks.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Germany on June 10 on a working visit. The purpose of the visit is to participate in a conference in Berlin on June 11-12 on the "Restoration of Ukraine," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the conference.
On June 10, the Khatai District Court of Baku satisfied the investigation's submission to extend the arrest of investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly for another 1 month - until July 13, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
