Azerbaijan and Georgia intend to increase military cooperation (updated)

The prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed today in Baku at a meeting of the defense ministers of the two countries – Zakir Hasanov and Irakli Chikovani. During the meeting, Hasanov stressed that the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries are developing in an upward direction. According to him, 21 joint military events are planned between the two countries in 2024.

The Minister of Defense invited his Georgian counterpart to the Fifth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX", to be held in Baku in September this year. Chikovani, for his part, noted the importance of holding such meetings in the development and expansion of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He stressed that the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is very important for Georgia.

The parties emphasized the importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises. It was noted that the computerized command and staff exercises "Eternity" and the exercises "Caucasian Eagle", conducted in a tripartite format, contribute to the mutual exchange of experience. They expressed confidence that the defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the region. The meeting of the Defense Ministers discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-educational fields, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

Georgian Defense Minister arrives in Baku

Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 10, where he will meet with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The parties will discuss cooperation in the defense sector, the Ministry of Defense of Georgia reported.