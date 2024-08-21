West or Russia? BRICS Membership. In Which Direction is Azerbaijan Moving?

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, stated that stability and security in the South Caucasus largely depend on close cooperation between Baku and Moscow.

Following this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made sharp statements against Armenia, accusing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of manipulating the peace process.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has applied for BRICS membership, as reported by the country’s Foreign Ministry.

BRICS (an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), known as BRIC before South Africa joined in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries. The group represents 45% of the world's population and, with significant influence on global oil reserves, controls 28% of the world’s economic output.

Azerbaijan's interest in joining BRICS comes amid rising tensions with Western countries, which criticize the human rights situation in the country and impose sanctions.

Despite this, Azerbaijan is strengthening its relations with Russia and is trying to bolster its position through closer ties with BRICS.

This situation was discussed in the program "Difficult Question" by political commentator Zardusht Alizade.

According to him, the main disruptor of stability and security in the South Caucasus is Russia.

"If Russia reduces its activity in the region, the level of security will increase. The states of the South Caucasus understand this and are trying to neutralize Russia as much as possible, to minimize its interference and aggression," Alizade said.

The expert believes that Azerbaijan has made the most progress in this direction among the countries of the South Caucasus. It has managed to convince Russia that Azerbaijan poses no threat to it and, within its capabilities, takes into account Russia's economic interests. Not only does it not hinder the implementation of the "North-South" transport project, but it actively supports it. Moreover, Azerbaijan does not seek integration with the West. Russia recognizes Azerbaijan’s pragmatic position.

Touching upon the oft-discussed notion of Azerbaijan's rapprochement with Russia, Alizade reminded that Azerbaijan shares a northern border with a giant nuclear power that shows little respect for international law. Therefore, Azerbaijan has to find common ground with this neighbor.

"Without compromising its national interests, Azerbaijan is building relations with Russia that the latter is satisfied with," Alizade concluded.