Ukrainian users have launched a campaign on social media urging a boycott of gas stations operated by the Azerbaijani state company SOCAR. The reason for this is the agreement reached on August 19 to expand SOCAR's partnership with the Russian company Gazprom.

Some in Ukrainian society believe that Azerbaijan purchases oil and gas from Russia and resells it to Ukraine. It should be noted that there are currently 57 SOCAR gas stations operating in Ukraine.