After Polynesia and New Caledonia, Baku will help Bonaire in its fight against colonialism
After Polynesia and New Caledonia, Baku will help Bonaire in its fight against colonialism
On August 22, Baku will host an international conference dedicated to the island of Bonaire, which is under Dutch colonial rule. The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group and the Bonaire Human Rights and Change Movement, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, told journalist on Wednesday. He noted that in October, the island of Bonaire will submit a draft resolution to the United Nations calling for the island to be added to the list of colonies. “Before presenting the draft resolution to the UN, the delegation will make a plea for peace from Baku,” Abbasov said.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established by participants of the conference “On the Path to the Complete Eradication of Colonialism” held on July 6, 2023, in Baku. BIG aims to support the struggle of peoples against colonialism.
Previously, BIG initiated actions for the decolonization of Polynesia and New Caledonia, which are affected by French rule. The island of Bonaire, located in the Caribbean Sea, is also suffering from Dutch colonialism.
In Baku, there has been a focus on the plight of the peoples of these Pacific and Caribbean islands following France's and the Netherlands' pro-Armenian stance in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.
Politics
-
- 21 August 2024, 21:50
Ulvi Hasanli, director of the independent news platform "Abas Media," has reportedly faced death threats while being held in Baku Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 1. The alarming details emerged through his wife, Rubaba Guliyeva, who raised concerns about Hasanli’s safety in the facility, suggesting that his treatment may be a result of his journalistic work exposing human rights abuses.
-
- 21 August 2024, 17:52
Ukrainian users have launched a campaign on social media urging a boycott of gas stations operated by the Azerbaijani state company SOCAR. The reason for this is the agreement reached on August 19 to expand SOCAR's partnership with the Russian company Gazprom.
-
- 21 August 2024, 16:44
The Israeli government has approved the allocation of 6.5 million shekels (1,745,000 dollars) for the installation of a national pavilion at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will take place from November 11-22 in Baku, according to the Israeli economic publication "Calcalist."
-
- 21 August 2024, 15:23
Azerbaijan is preparing to host approximately 80,000 guests at COP29, including a delegation from Armenia. Over 50 heads of state and government have already confirmed their participation in the conference to be held in Baku this November, Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy and the Secretary-General of COP29 told the Anadolu Agency.
Leave a review