After Polynesia and New Caledonia, Baku will help Bonaire in its fight against colonialism

After Polynesia and New Caledonia, Baku will help Bonaire in its fight against colonialism

On August 22, Baku will host an international conference dedicated to the island of Bonaire, which is under Dutch colonial rule. The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group and the Bonaire Human Rights and Change Movement, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, told journalist on Wednesday. He noted that in October, the island of Bonaire will submit a draft resolution to the United Nations calling for the island to be added to the list of colonies. “Before presenting the draft resolution to the UN, the delegation will make a plea for peace from Baku,” Abbasov said.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established by participants of the conference “On the Path to the Complete Eradication of Colonialism” held on July 6, 2023, in Baku. BIG aims to support the struggle of peoples against colonialism.

Previously, BIG initiated actions for the decolonization of Polynesia and New Caledonia, which are affected by French rule. The island of Bonaire, located in the Caribbean Sea, is also suffering from Dutch colonialism.

In Baku, there has been a focus on the plight of the peoples of these Pacific and Caribbean islands following France's and the Netherlands' pro-Armenian stance in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.