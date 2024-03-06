What did the deputy mean when he spoke about the "need for neutralization"?

In a recent parliamentary session, Deputy Zahid Oruj's remarks have sparked widespread concern regarding the state of free speech and democratic principles in Azerbaijan. Oruj's comments, suggesting the need to neutralize those who criticize President Ilham Aliyev, have drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures and experts alike, who fear a chilling effect on dissent and a slide towards authoritarianism.

Oruj's assertion that legal mechanisms for protecting the president's honor and dignity are ineffective, and his subsequent call for the targeting of individuals who criticize the president abroad, raises serious questions about the state of democracy and human rights in Azerbaijan. Such statements, made within the highest echelons of power, cannot be dismissed lightly.

Seymour Khazi, deputy chairman of the Popular Front Party, highlighted the dangerous consequences of Oruj's remarks in the "Difficult Question" program.He argues that these statements do not merely reflect Oruj's personal opinions but are indicative of broader intentions within the government. Khazi rightly points out that advocating for the neutralization of critics abroad amounts to endorsing illegal methods, which could strain Azerbaijan's relations with European countries and undermine its international standing.

Moreover, Khazi's observation about the timing of Oruj's speech, coinciding with an attack on an independent media outlet, underscores a troubling pattern of suppressing dissent and curbing press freedom. The systematic dismantling of independent media platforms and the crackdown on freedom of expression create an environment where dissent is stifled, and legitimate grievances are ignored.

Khazi's concerns about the government's readiness to resort to unpopular measures to silence opposition voices are well-founded. Oruj's use of military terminology, referring to critics as "legitimate targets for neutralization," suggests a willingness to employ coercive tactics to suppress dissent. This, coupled with the erosion of media freedom, paints a bleak picture for democracy in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Zahid Oruj's recent remarks in parliament signal a troubling escalation in the government's crackdown on dissent and free speech. Failure to address these threats to democracy risks further undermining the rule of law and stability in Azerbaijan.