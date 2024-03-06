Saturday and Sunday car bans are being introduced in Baku

After last year's implementation in Baku of the usual rules for developed countries aimed at preventing the congestion of the city with cars, the Automobile Land Transport Agency continued innovations for the same purpose. Starting this week, a ban on cars entering the central streets of the city is being introduced, valid only on Saturdays and Sundays. According to the Agency, entry to the territory near the Molokan Kindergarten, near the Musical Comedy Theater, the Museum of the History of Azerbaijan, the French Embassy, the old department store, etc. will be completely banned for cars whose owners do not live or work in this part of Baku.

The ban will affect sections of the streets of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Abdulkerim Alizade, Rasul Rza, Khagani, the Mardanov brothers, Tarlan Aliyarbekov, Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev and Yusif Mammadaliyev located in this part of the capital.

On Saturdays and Sundays, this area of Baku will be a pedestrian zone with an exception for a limited number of car owners. A pedestrian zone operates on Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev and other cities around the world on rest days.

Earlier, the Automobile Land Transport Agency allocated bus and bicycle paths in Baku, which are prohibited for other vehicles to travel. The new rules have caused discontent among most drivers, who believe that the restricted lanes worsen the capacity of busy urban roads.