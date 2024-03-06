Contemplating the Legacy of Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh

March 6 marks the commemoration of Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh, a prominent figure in Azerbaijani history and one of the founding fathers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR). As 69 years have passed since his death, discussions surrounding his final resting place have stirred debate and reflection across Azerbaijan.

Recently, social media platforms were abuzz with reports of the closure of Rasulzadeh's grave in Ankara, Turkey, sparking speculation about the fate of his remains. However, official statements clarified that the tomb was undergoing repairs, dismissing rumors of any relocation.

The idea of bringing Rasulzade's ashes to Azerbaijan has long been a subject of discussion, and supporters advocate his burial in his homeland to honor his monumental contribution to the Azerbaijani statehood. MP Elman Nasirov from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP), in an interview with Turan, compared the potential relocation with past efforts, such as the repatriation of the remains of poet Huseyn Javid, organized by Heydar Aliyev, the former president of Azerbaijan.

Arif Hajili, the head of the Musavat party, in a comment for Radio Azadlig stressed the need to recognize Rasulzade's authority as the founder of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He proposed measures to enhance Rasulzadeh's legacy, including educational initiatives, commemorative statues and the restoration of his name to the institutions he founded, before considering moving his grave.

Despite calls for the repatriation of the ashes, historian Jamil Hasanli suggested that Rasulzade's grave should remain in Turkey, where he spent a significant part of his life. In an interview with Azadlig Hasanli Radio, he stressed the strong historical ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey, emphasizing Turkey's deep respect for Rasulzada.

Moreover, Hasanli expressed skepticism about the sincerity of the government in considering the transfer of the remains, citing the lack of respect for Rasulzade's legacy in Azerbaijan. He pointed to the delay in the installation of the Rasulzada monument in Baku, despite the decree of Heydar Aliyev issued in 1994, as evidence of the government's neglect.

Instead of focusing solely on the physical relocation of Rasulzade's remains, Hasanli advocated tangible events in his memory, such as the unveiling of the long-awaited monument in Baku, created by the famous sculptor Omar Eldarov.

As Azerbaijan reflects on the enduring legacy of Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh, the debate surrounding his final resting place underscores broader questions of national identity, historical preservation, and the responsibility of government authorities to honor the contributions of key historical figures. Whether Rasulzadeh's grave remains in Turkey or finds its way to Azerbaijan, his enduring legacy will continue to shape the collective consciousness of the Azerbaijani people for generations to come.