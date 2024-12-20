What Did the President Say to Russian Media? European Parliament Resolution…

On December 18, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, gave an interview to several Russian media outlets. In this interview, Aliyev discussed the significant influence of Western countries on processes in Georgia, highlighting the activities of thousands of non-governmental organizations in the country funded from abroad. The president also reacted to news coverage about Azerbaijan in Western media.

On December 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution addressing repression in Azerbaijan against civil society and independent media. The resolution condemned ongoing human rights violations in Azerbaijan and called on the authorities to cease pressure on dissenting groups, as well as to drop fabricated, politically motivated charges against human rights defenders, journalists, political figures, and other activists.

The European Parliament urged the European Union to impose sanctions on individuals responsible for human rights violations. The resolution specifically named Fuad Alasgarov, head of the law enforcement division in the Presidential Administration; Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Internal Affairs; and Ali Nagiyev, head of the State Security Service.

These and other issues were discussed on the program “Complex Questions” by Isa Gambar, chairman of the Musavat Party.

According to Gambar, the interview gives the impression of a special closeness between Azerbaijan and Russia, but this does not reflect reality or serve Azerbaijan's fundamental interests.

"The notion that Azerbaijan should tread carefully in its relations with Russia is understandable, but positioning Azerbaijan as one of Russia's key allies contradicts its interests. I believe this is a misguided policy that needs to be revised," Gambar stated.

In his view, the Azerbaijani leadership's stance is influenced by Russia's public support for the Aliyev administration, regardless of any behind-the-scenes actions.

Commenting on Azerbaijan's relationship with the United States, Gambar noted that the Azerbaijani authorities, like many others, appear to be bidding farewell to President Biden's administration, aware that his term is ending soon, and are now praising former President Trump, anticipating his return to power.

"I also do not consider this approach correct. Regardless of who is in power in the U.S., they have consistent strategies and objectives. It is mistaken to think that U.S. policy will change drastically. Furthermore, Congress, its various committees, and the State Department are not composed solely of Republicans. There are plenty of Democrats, and the Democrats could very well return to power in the next elections," Gambar remarked.

On the persecution of civil society representatives and independent media, Gambar described the situation as extremely troubling.

"There are over 300 political prisoners in the country. Unjust arrests of opposition party members, civil society representatives, and journalists on fabricated charges are unacceptable," he stated.

Regarding the European Parliament's call for the EU to impose sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations, Gambar noted that while he supports these calls, equating the leaders of Karabakh separatists with political prisoners is incorrect and does not align with reality. However, he emphasized that the Azerbaijani authorities should heed the calls to end human rights violations, stop pressuring dissenters, and revoke politically motivated accusations against human rights defenders, journalists, and political and public activists.