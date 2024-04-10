What is Russia seeking in Armenia, and what was promised to Yerevan at the trilateral meeting in Brussels? - a talk with Tigran Khzmalyan in "Çətin sual"

Russia's intentions in Armenia and the promises made to Yerevan during the trilateral meeting in Brussels have sparked considerable interest and debate. Tigran Khzmalyan, Chairman of the Board of the European Party of Armenia, provided insights into these complex matters during an episode of the "Difficult Question" program.

Khzmalyan highlighted a seismic shift in Armenian perceptions of Russia following the 2020 war and what he termed as "patriocide" – the forced displacement of ethnic Armenians from Karabakh in 2022. He contended that traditional ties with Russia as a strategic ally were severely undermined, if not shattered, for many Armenians.

The Brussels meeting, in Khzmalyan's view, served as a culmination of ongoing developments within Armenia. While not officially disclosed, he asserted that security guarantees were extended to Armenia in Brussels, representing a pivotal outcome. These guarantees, he suggested, were contingent upon Armenia's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC).

Khzmalyan argued that the West seeks a dependable partner in the South Caucasus, with Armenia emerging as a primary candidate due to perceived uncertainties surrounding Georgia's leadership. He portrayed Armenia's alignment with European and NATO interests as a significant strategic shift, symbolized by the presence of a European observer mission along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

According to Khzmalyan, Armenia's geopolitical positioning along the European border constitutes a notable achievement, signaling a departure from the aftermath of recent catastrophic defeats. He asserted that this realignment underscores Armenia's first significant geopolitical victory.

Regarding peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Khzmalyan emphasized the imperative of implementing the Hague Tribunal's decision affirming the right of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to return safely. He suggested that Azerbaijan's interests lie not in perpetuating confrontation but in fostering closer ties with the West, a stance that runs contrary to Russian interests.

Khzmalyan alleged that Armenia has clandestinely received economic and military support from Western nations in recent years. He posited that one objective of the Brussels meeting was to secure Armenia's security through arms provision, while urging Azerbaijan to facilitate the return of displaced Armenian populations to Nagorno-Karabakh.