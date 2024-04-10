    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Alasqar Mammadli must be released - RSF

RSF denounces the Azerbaijani authorities' refusal to provide treatment for Alasgar Mammadli, director of Tolum TV, suffering from a cancerous tumor, even though his condition is deteriorating. 

He must be urgently released, along with his colleagues!”, reads a statement of RSF on April 10.

Leave a review

Politics

Чего добивается Россия в Армении, и что обещали Еревану на трехсторонней встрече в Брюсселе? - беседа с Тиграном Хзмаляном в программе "Çətin sual"


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Follow us on social networks

News Line