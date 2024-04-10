Azerbaijani border guard wounded as a result of a shot from Armenia (updated)
An Azerbaijani officer was wounded as a result of a shot from Armenian territory, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan reported on April 10.
The incident took place on April 10 at about 15.20 on a section of the border in the direction of the village of Jijimli, Gubadli region, the press release says.
Thus, two individuals, violating the state border from the direction of the village of Nerkin Khnzoresk in Armenia, carried about 200 heads of cattle into the territory of Azerbaijan, going 300 meters deep.
Fire was opened on the Azerbaijani border guards, who were preventing border violations, from a combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result, senior lieutenant Rovshan Mamedov was injured, the State Border Service further said.
The serviceman was immediately evacuated to a medical facility.
The operational situation is stable and controlled by Azerbaijani units, the message emphasizes.
“Responsibility for this latest provocation rests entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” the press release of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan further states.
* * *
In its turn, the Armenian side acknowledged the fact of shelling and wounding of the Azerbaijani border guard.
The Armenian National Security Service said in a statement that the Armenian shepherd found himself on Azerbaijani territory when he was looking for a lost herd.
"There was shooting from the side of border guards. As a result of the incident there is one wounded from the Azerbaijani side.
Border troops of the Armenian National Security Service are ready to jointly verify why the shepherd and the herd crossed the border.
The Azerbaijani side returned the herd. The shepherd is also on Armenian territory», reads a press release.
Politics
-
- 10 April 2024, 21:52
RSF denounces the Azerbaijani authorities' refusal to provide treatment for Alasgar Mammadli, director of Tolum TV, suffering from a cancerous tumor, even though his condition is deteriorating.
-
- 10 April 2024, 13:51
Yerevan has agreed to start delimitation to prevent a new attack by Azerbaijan, although this does not guarantee peace. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this while addressing the country's Parliament on 10 April.
-
- 10 April 2024, 13:45
Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy was held in Rome on 8 April with participation of Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli.
-
- 10 April 2024, 11:54
"The government and I personally have come to the conclusion that historical Armenia and real Armenia are not only incompatible, but often contradict each other and even create serious threats to each other." Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this, speaking in Parliament on 10 April.
Leave a review