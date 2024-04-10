Azerbaijani border guard wounded as a result of a shot from Armenia (updated)

An Azerbaijani officer was wounded as a result of a shot from Armenian territory, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan reported on April 10.

The incident took place on April 10 at about 15.20 on a section of the border in the direction of the village of Jijimli, Gubadli region, the press release says.

Thus, two individuals, violating the state border from the direction of the village of Nerkin Khnzoresk in Armenia, carried about 200 heads of cattle into the territory of Azerbaijan, going 300 meters deep.

Fire was opened on the Azerbaijani border guards, who were preventing border violations, from a combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result, senior lieutenant Rovshan Mamedov was injured, the State Border Service further said.

The serviceman was immediately evacuated to a medical facility.

The operational situation is stable and controlled by Azerbaijani units, the message emphasizes.

“Responsibility for this latest provocation rests entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” the press release of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan further states.

* * *

In its turn, the Armenian side acknowledged the fact of shelling and wounding of the Azerbaijani border guard.

The Armenian National Security Service said in a statement that the Armenian shepherd found himself on Azerbaijani territory when he was looking for a lost herd.

"There was shooting from the side of border guards. As a result of the incident there is one wounded from the Azerbaijani side.

Border troops of the Armenian National Security Service are ready to jointly verify why the shepherd and the herd crossed the border.

The Azerbaijani side returned the herd. The shepherd is also on Armenian territory», reads a press release.