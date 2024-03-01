    • flag_AZ
  • What to expect after the loss of Avdeevka? - talk to military-political expert Oleksandr Musienko at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"
What to expect after the loss of Avdeevka? - talk to military-political expert Oleksandr Musienko at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"
What to expect after the loss of Avdeevka? - talk to military-political expert Oleksandr Musienko at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"

Difficult question

  • Azerbaijan-Armenia Talks in Berlin: Navigating Diplomatic Waters Amidst European Scrutiny Difficult question
    • 1 March 2024, 20:26

    Azerbaijan-Armenia Talks in Berlin: Navigating Diplomatic Waters Amidst European Scrutiny

    The conclusion of two days of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, in Berlin has once again brought the complex dynamics of South Caucasus geopolitics to the forefront. Against the backdrop of recent diplomatic engagements and European parliamentary scrutiny, the talks hold significant implications not only for Azerbaijani-Armenian relations but also for Azerbaijan's ties with Germany and Europe at large.

  • The Berlin meeting, the President's messages, the steps of the West Difficult question
    • 29 February 2024, 22:08

    The Berlin meeting, the President's messages, the steps of the West

    The recent meetings in Berlin between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, underlined the persistent diplomatic dance surrounding the South Caucasus region. Despite assurances from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that his country harbors no plans for aggression against Armenia, skepticism looms large over the prospects for genuine peace.

  • Is the West preparing Armenia for war? Difficult question
    • 28 February 2024, 20:50

    Is the West preparing Armenia for war?

    Against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and lingering disputes, the meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Berlin marks a critical juncture in the quest for regional stability. Yet, amidst speculation and diplomatic maneuvers, skepticism looms over the prospects of substantive progress.

  • A new charge against Gubad Ibadoglu? Difficult question
    • 27 February 2024, 23:26

    A new charge against Gubad Ibadoglu?

    In a recent development surrounding the case of Gubad Ibadoglu, imprisoned chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party (ADR), new charges may be on the horizon, according to statements made by his brother, Ghalib Bayramov. This revelation has sparked concerns over the legality and fairness of the ongoing legal proceedings against the opposition figure.

