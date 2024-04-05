What to expect from the EU-US-Armenia meeting in Brussels? - a talk with Caucasus expert Vadim Dubnov in "Çətin sual"
Amidst rising tensions and diplomatic intricacies, a trilateral meeting convened today in Brussels between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The rendezvous, aimed at addressing regional dynamics and fostering dialogue, has been scrutinized by analysts for its potential outcomes and underlying geopolitical implications.
Radio Liberty columnist and Central Asia expert Vadim Dubnov, speaking on the Difficult Question program, dissected the essence of the Brussels summit, casting doubt on the stated agenda attributed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan. "The very fact of this meeting obliges Yerevan to frame it in a serious and optimistic context," Dubnov remarked, hinting at the strategic maneuvering amidst differing regional interests.
Dubnov elaborated on the delicate dance between Yerevan, Baku, and Moscow, highlighting Yerevan's attempts to leverage Western engagement to counterbalance Moscow's influence. With Moscow's diminishing involvement in the dialogue process, Yerevan's pursuit of Western partnerships has irked Baku, amplifying tensions within the trilateral dynamic.
The expert underscored the challenge faced by Yerevan in engaging Baku directly, especially when Moscow occasionally aligns with Baku's stance. This necessitates Yerevan's reliance on Western support to navigate contentious issues, much to Baku's chagrin. "Baku's negative attitude towards this meeting stems from its frustration with Yerevan's efforts to involve the West, albeit to a limited extent," Dubnov asserted.
Regarding the meeting's substance, Dubnov remained pragmatic, tempering expectations for breakthroughs or sensational outcomes unless the parties opt to elevate its significance. He predicted a sobering reality for Yerevan, suggesting that the discussions might entail uncomfortable revelations.
As the curtains draw on the Brussels rendezvous, the geopolitical chessboard continues to evolve, with each move carrying implications for regional stability and diplomatic relations. The outcome of this trilateral dialogue remains uncertain, leaving observers to ponder the lasting impact on the intricate tapestry of Eurasian geopolitics.
Difficult question
-
As tensions escalate on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's recent diplomatic maneuvers and the upcoming trilateral meeting between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia on April 5th have sparked concern and controversy in Baku.
-
Recent developments along the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia have reignited concerns about the potential consequences of escalating tensions in the region. Reports from Baku indicating the concentration of Armenian troops near the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) have raised alarm, with Armenia vehemently denying these allegations. The Armenian government contends that the observed activities, including the construction of defensive infrastructure, are well within its sovereign rights.
-
- 1 April 2024, 14:55
On March 31, the Supreme Election Commission of Turkey (VIC) unveiled the preliminary results of the highly anticipated municipal elections, providing crucial insights into the country's political landscape. With a turnout of 78.11%, the elections saw 34 political parties vying for positions across various municipalities, reflecting a vibrant and diverse electoral landscape.
-
- 29 March 2024, 17:07
ABŞ Kolumbiya Universitetinin "Yer İnstitutu" (Earth İnstitute) və "Davamlı İnkişaf Mərkəzi" (Center for Sustainable Development) tədqiqat mərkəzləri xoşbəxtliyin səviyyəsinə görə dünya ölkələrinin reytinqini (World Happiness Report) hesablayıb. Son araşdırmanın nəticələrinə dair məlumatlar 2024-cü ilin martında dərc edilib. Bir neçə meyardan ibarət ümumi indeks üzrə Azərbaycan 143 ölkə arasında 101-ci yeri tutub. Araşdırma 2023-cü illə müqayisədə xoşbəxtlik səviyyəsində əhəmiyyətli enmə qeydə alıb. Həmin vaxt Azərbaycan 88-ci yerdə olub. Eyni zamanda, 30 yaşınadək gənclər arasında aparılan sorğulara əsasən Azərbaycan 95-ci, orta yaşlı vətəndaşlar arasında 103- cü, 60 yaşdan yuxarı şəxslər arasında 108-ci yeri tutub. Acınacaqlı hal odur ki, 2006-2010 və 2021-2023-cü illərdə xoşbəxtlik səviyyəsi arasındakı dəyişiklik cüzi olub (0,311 bal), halbuki, Gürcüstanda əhəmiyyətli dərəcədə irəliləyiş olub (1,292), Ermənistanda isə daha 0,981 olub.
Leave a review