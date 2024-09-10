Why does the Zangezur Corridor irritate Iran so much? - a talk with Stanislav Tarasov

In this program, historian, political scientist, and expert on Middle Eastern and Caucasian issues, Candidate of Historical Sciences Stanislav Nikolaevich Tarasov, answers this and other questions.

From 1978 to 1991, Stanislav Tarasov worked in the Turkish broadcasting department of the USSR's Gosteleradio in the Middle East, serving as a special correspondent and commentator for the main editorial office of international affairs at the USSR's Gosteleradio Central Television. From 2004 to 2006, he was the chief editor of the international affairs section of the weekly newspaper "Vek." Since 2007, he has been the editor-in-chief of the weekly "Russian News." He is the author of several books on the problems of the South Caucasus, Turkey, Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries, as well as numerous articles published in specialized literature.

According to him, even the Russian expert community is puzzled by what caused Tehran's irritation.

"In all of this, I see the implementation of an informational-political special operation connected with intelligence services. A directive was issued to activate anti-Russian forces," he said, adding that Iran has both "conservatives" and "liberals" (reformists) oriented toward the West.

Regarding the prospects for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Tarasov stated that such an agreement is theoretically possible, but not under the current leadership of Armenia. "For Pashinyan, a state of war is a way to stay in power. Concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan would have significant political consequences for the Armenian nation and statehood in general," the expert explained.

Tarasov emphasized that the West is currently the key element supporting Armenia.

"The interests of the Western partners supporting Armenia do not align with those of Azerbaijan," the political scientist said.

Tarasov believes that Azerbaijan could outmaneuver Armenia in this situation, but to do so, it needed to retain or "bring over to its side" the Armenian community in Karabakh.