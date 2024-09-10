E3 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Iranian transfers of Ballistic Missiles to Russia
The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemn Iran’s export and Russia’s procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles. This is a further escalation of Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people. This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security.
The E3 has privately and publicly been clear that we would take new and significant measures against Iran if the transfers took place. We now have confirmation that Iran has made these transfers. We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran. In addition, we will pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran’s ballistic missile programme and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia. We will also work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air.
The E3 are closely coordinating our strong response to these transfers with our European and international partners. We call on Iran to immediately cease all support to Russia’s war against Ukraine and halt the development and transfers of its ballistic missiles.
Politics
-
- 10 September 2024, 17:08
Today, in Tbilisi, a protest was held in front of the Government House of Georgia in support of Afghan Sadigov, the leader of the Azerbaijani “Azel TV” website who has been arrested in Georgia. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that local independent journalists and activists participated in the protest, Turan reported. The participants called on the Georgian authorities to halt the extradition of Sadigov to Azerbaijan.
-
- 10 September 2024, 16:26
Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Andriy Sibiga, the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation covered the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security issues. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart on his appointment and wished him success.
-
- 10 September 2024, 15:56
On September 10, the Orda training ground in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan hosted the opening of the multinational Special Forces exercises "Endless Brotherhood – III." Participating in the exercises are Special Forces units from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan, with representatives from the armed forces of Jordan and Kyrgyzstan observing the drills.
-
- 10 September 2024, 15:24
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Georgia to participate in the 11th trilateral meeting of Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to be held in Batumi, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.
