Why is Iran threatening Azerbaijan because of Israel's actions?
The Telegram channel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called for launching 20 missiles at Tel Aviv and 5 missiles at the "lairs of Israel in Baku". The channel writes: "The launch of 20 rockets at Tel Aviv and 5 rockets at Israeli lairs in Baku is necessary for the survival of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region, as well as for strengthening and supporting the resistance front."
Recall that after the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, a member of the Iranian parliament, Jalal Rashidi Kuchi, in his account on the social network “X,” threatening Azerbaijan, proposed an "open and direct attack on the diplomatic mission of the "Zionists"
"I propose to attack the diplomatic mission of the «Zionists» openly and directly in one of the diplomatic centers of regional countries, preferably in Azerbaijan," Jalal Rashidi Kuchi wrote on Twitter on April 2.
Security expert Ilham Ismail comments on these and other issues on the agenda in the "Difficult Issue" program.
According to him, the IRGC and Kuchi's call is nothing more than a manifestation of Iran's policy towards Azerbaijan. Kuchi knows perfectly well how the Iranian leadership treats Azerbaijan and understands that his statement will be welcomed. The official structures of Iran did not condemn, did not pull down the Piles. Seeing this, the IRGC Telegram channel continued these attacks.
"This is not so much a manifestation of Iran's attitude towards Israel as a manifestation of its attitude towards Azerbaijan," Ismail stressed, adding that these threats are nothing more than an empty concussion of the air.
"We have repeatedly witnessed how Iran threatened to wipe Israel off the face of the earth, but never got around to it," he said.
The expert believes that this rhetoric of Iran is designed for domestic consumption. He also noted that Tehran understands that striking the diplomatic centers of regional countries will entail retaliatory measures and that this will strengthen the patriotic feelings of its population. On the contrary, there is a huge dissatisfaction with the regime in Iran. The mass protests that took place last year are indicative. And in case of retaliatory strikes, these processes can be resumed.
"Iran should understand that a missile strike on the "Israeli lairs in Baku" will be perceived not as an attack on Israel, but as an attack on Azerbaijan and will not remain unanswered. However, Iran understands this perfectly well. It's just a manifestation of Iran's hostile attitude," Ismail said.
Ilham Ismail believes that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry should respond to the threats made by Kucha and the IRGC.
As for the security of the Israeli embassy and the citizens of this country located on the territory of Azerbaijan, according to the expert, it is reliably provided by the country's secret services.
- 9 April 2024, 20:42
