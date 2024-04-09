Azerbaijan-Armenia: U.S. 'Continues To Caution' Against Hostilities, Urges Sides To Return To Table
The United States "continues to caution" against escalating rhetoric or hostilities along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, a State Department Spokesperson on Monday told TURAN's Washington correspondent when asked about the latest clashes between the two countries following last week's Brussels meetings.
"The United States supports creating the conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected," a spokesperson continued to add. "The only way to a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged accusations over border violations over the weekend, just hours after the U.S., EU and Armenia ended their ilateral meeting in Brussels.
When asked by TURAN if Washington will was planning to host peace talks between the two sides, Matthew Miller, the State Department's spokesperson, said the following during Monday briefing: "We have made very clear that the path forward for resolving this conflict is ultimately at the bargaining table. I don’t want to speak to any upcoming meetings, but we have always made clear that we welcome dialogue."
Miller concluded: "When the Secretary [Antony Blinken] has communicated with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, he has made clear that there needs to be dialogue between the two parties. We are happy to play whatever role we can to facilitate that dialogue and will continue to do so, but I don’t want to preview any specific upcoming meetings."
On April 9, from 16:00 to 16:50, units of the Armenian armed forces fired from various caliber small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Jahazir, Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alain Simonyan did not rule out that no document will be signed with Azerbaijan if the parties do not come to an agreement, including on the issue of border delimitation. Speaking in parliament on April 9, he said that negotiations and contacts of working groups are continuing with Azerbaijan. But this does not mean that they discuss the cession of Armenia's own territories.
- 9 April 2024, 17:34
On April 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Armenian media reported. One of the key topics of the conversation was the state of the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is ready to make decisions "based on the principles laid down at the meetings in Prague, Brussels and Granada" and considers it unacceptable to "distort these principles." The sides also discussed issues of Armenia's relations with the EU, and Yerevan's relations with Berlin.
