Sources within the Azerbaijani government confirmed exclusively to Euronews on Thursday that the crash of an AZAL plane in Aktau on Wednesday was caused by a Russian surface-to-air missile.

According to the sources, the missile was launched at the aircraft, operating flight 8432, during a drone attack on Grozny. The missile exploded near the plane, injuring two passengers and a flight attendant with its shrapnel.

Government sources told Euronews that despite pilots requesting an emergency landing, no Russian airport allowed the damaged plane to land. Instead, it was instructed to fly over the Caspian Sea toward Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Reports indicate that the aircraft's GPS navigation systems were non-functional throughout the flight over the sea.

The missile was reportedly fired from a Pantsir-S1 air defense system, according to Azerbaijani government sources.

Russian sources claim that while the AZAL aircraft was flying over Chechnya, Russian air defense forces were actively attempting to shoot down Ukrainian drones.

Political commentator Rauf Mirkadyrov addressed this and other questions on the program Complex Issues. According to Mirkadyrov, a crime was committed. He explained that in areas where air defense systems are active, a no-fly zone should be enforced for all aircraft except military and rescue operations. This is a standard procedure under Russia’s "closed skies" plan (“Plan Kover”), which is implemented in cases outlined in government decree No. 138. Clause 176 specifies that airspace is closed in three scenarios:

Illegal border crossings by aerial objects. The appearance of unidentified aerial or physical objects. The use of weapons or military equipment against an aircraft in violation of regulations.

“Russia failed to enforce this protocol, and those responsible for this oversight must be held accountable by law,” Mirkadyrov stated.

He compared this incident to the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Ukrainian airspace in 2014. At that time, one of Russia’s arguments was that Ukraine had failed to establish a no-fly zone.

Mirkadyrov also highlighted that none of the nearby Russian airports allowed the damaged AZAL plane to land, forcing it to fly 437 kilometers over the Caspian Sea to Aktau.

“Was this done with the expectation that the distressed aircraft would crash in the Caspian Sea, thus eliminating evidence of the initial crime?” the expert questioned.

Mirkadyrov pointed out that the plane could have landed at Zagatala Airport, just 203 kilometers from Grozny, or Gabala Airport, 314 kilometers away. However, the crew was unable to take these routes.

“What measures did Azerbaijan take to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew? Given that Russia and Ukraine are at war, why was AZAL flying in an area where a no-fly zone should logically have been enforced?” he asked.

Mirkadyrov criticized the Azerbaijani government for its slow response. Two days have passed since the tragedy, and while a special commission has been established with preliminary findings, the Azerbaijani side has yet to issue an official statement. Meanwhile, Russia remains silent, acting as if nothing happened.

He also criticized Azerbaijan's logic in keeping its land borders closed.

“People undergo the same customs and border control procedures at land crossings as they do at airports. If someone were to breach the border by force or in the event of a refugee influx, it is unlikely they would use a checkpoint to do so,” he emphasized.

The lack of clarity and urgency from both sides leaves many questions unanswered, fueling speculation about the true circumstances surrounding the incident.