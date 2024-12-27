Two Ministry of Health officials accused of issuing fake certificates

Criminal charges have been filed against officials from the Ministry of Health for issuing fake certificates for plastic surgery, a joint statement from the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Health on December 27. Specifically, the officials were uncovered for accepting bribes and creating conditions for illegal medical activities.

According to the investigation, the head of the Human Resources, Science, and Education Department of the Ministry of Health, Saida Rustamova, in collusion with the former head of the Accreditation Department at the Ministry’s Public Health Center, Letafat Jabbarova, and other individuals, received bribes and facilitated illegal medical activities.

A criminal case has been initiated under Articles 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3 (accepting bribes, repeatedly, by prior agreement, in a large amount), 308.2 (abuse of office, resulting in serious consequences), and 313 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code.

Rustamova and Jabbarova have been charged under the specified Articles of the Criminal Code. According to a decision by the Binagadi District Court, they have been placed under house arrest and suspended from their positions.

It is worth noting that in recent months, several unsuccessful plastic surgeries have taken place in Baku (including one fatal case), performed by unqualified doctors.