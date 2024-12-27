"Musavat" calls for a complete suspension of flights to Russia

Despite the fact that the Russian air defense system mistakenly attacked the AZAL aircraft, Russia is responsible for this, stated the "Musavat" party today. It is "outrageous" that the Russian side did not allow the crew of the damaged aircraft to make an emergency landing in Grozny, Mineralnye Vody, or Makhachkala. Moreover, the aircraft's navigation system was disabled, causing Baku to lose communication with the captain of the plane for an extended period of time.

"Musavat" demanded that the Russian authorities apologize to the Azerbaijani people for the tragedy that resulted in the loss of lives, hold all responsible parties accountable, and provide compensation to the families of the victims and the injured. "The Putin regime must end the aggressive war that has caused mass casualties among the Ukrainian and Russian peoples, as well as significant losses for other nations. Although the Azerbaijani authorities have stated that they expect Russia to make acknowledgments and apologies through individual deputies, the media, and political institutions, they have not done so officially. Therefore, 'Musavat' urges the authorities to take a more principled stance on this matter," the statement said.

For an objective investigation into the incident, an international commission of independent experts should be established, and all passenger flights to Russia should be suspended for the safety of citizens.

In conclusion, "Musavat" expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in this tragedy and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.