"Musavat" calls for a complete suspension of flights to Russia
Despite the fact that the Russian air defense system mistakenly attacked the AZAL aircraft, Russia is responsible for this, stated the "Musavat" party today. It is "outrageous" that the Russian side did not allow the crew of the damaged aircraft to make an emergency landing in Grozny, Mineralnye Vody, or Makhachkala. Moreover, the aircraft's navigation system was disabled, causing Baku to lose communication with the captain of the plane for an extended period of time.
"Musavat" demanded that the Russian authorities apologize to the Azerbaijani people for the tragedy that resulted in the loss of lives, hold all responsible parties accountable, and provide compensation to the families of the victims and the injured. "The Putin regime must end the aggressive war that has caused mass casualties among the Ukrainian and Russian peoples, as well as significant losses for other nations. Although the Azerbaijani authorities have stated that they expect Russia to make acknowledgments and apologies through individual deputies, the media, and political institutions, they have not done so officially. Therefore, 'Musavat' urges the authorities to take a more principled stance on this matter," the statement said.
For an objective investigation into the incident, an international commission of independent experts should be established, and all passenger flights to Russia should be suspended for the safety of citizens.
In conclusion, "Musavat" expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in this tragedy and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.
1 comment
Бакинец
2024-12-27
Извинения не вернут жизни людей, а компенсация стоимости самолёта для такой страны, как РФ, вообще не является сколько-нибудь значимой проблемой.Откровенно говоря, перекрытие воздушного коридора ударит не столько по России, сколько по гражданам Азербайджана любой национальности, связанными с обеими странами подчас кровными узами.Однако, в этой ситуации Азербайджану, безусловно, нужно проявить принципиальную позицию.Азербайджан, конечно, вправе требовать компенсации ущерба, но разве слово "компенсация" подходит к данной ситуации?Или мы уже все окончательно переместились в мир, где все решают деньги, деньги и ещё раз деньги?Владимир Владимирович Путин, Вы же любите Россию, но почему-же Вы так не любите тех самых русских по национальности азербайджанских пилотов и стюардессу-азербайджанку, которая тоже родилась в России и жила там до достижения сознательного возраста? А может для Вас, как говорилось в одном знаменитом советском фильме - все люди мусор?Склонен верить второму предположению...