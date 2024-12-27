Azerbaijan suspends flights to some Russian cities
Azerbaijan suspends flights to three more Russian cities (updated)
AZAL has halted passenger flights from Baku to three more Russian cities – Nizhny Novgorod, Vladikavkaz, and Saratov, a statement from AZAL on December 27. Earlier, AZAL had announced the suspension of flights to Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Volgograd, Ufa, Samara, Grozny, and Makhachkala.
The decision was made due to the risk to civil aviation after a Russian missile seriously damaged an Embraer aircraft over Grozny on December 25, and the aircraft was not granted an emergency landing. As a result, the plane was forced to fly to Aktau, where it crashed during landing. As a result, 38 passengers and crew members of the Azerbaijani airline were killed.
* * *
