World Press Freedom Day: Is there independent media in Azerbaijan?

On World Press Freedom Day, a grim reflection on the state of independent media emerges from Azerbaijan, where approximately 20 journalists and civil activists, known for their critical stance against governmental policies, have been detained since November 2023. These arrests underscore a continuing pattern of media suppression, coinciding with accusations of financial smuggling which the journalists deny, claiming the charges are fabricated and politically motivated.

Among those detained are prominent figures like Ulvi Hasanli, director of the investigative AbzasMedia website, and Sevinj Vagifgizy, a journalist at the same outlet. Other notable arrests include Hafiz Babali, Elnara Gasimova, and Nargiz Absalamova from the online platform Toplum TV, along with its founder Alesker Mammadli and video editor Mushvig Jabbar. The crackdown extends to Aziz Orujev and Shamo Eminov of Channel 13" and Imran Aliyev of the "Meclis.info" website.

Khalid Agaliyev, head of the Media Rights Group, provides a bleak analysis of these events. Speaking on the program "Difficult Question," Agaliyev remarks that while the arrests of these journalists are new, the oppressive environment is all too familiar. "The state of the media in Azerbaijan is known to everyone, and it has not improved over the past years," he said. According to him, the systematic arrests and closure of media outlets are indicative of a longstanding, unchanged policy rather than a recent deterioration.

Agaliyev points out that the recent media law exacerbates the already precarious situation, with legal protections proving inadequate against the abuses faced by journalists. This troubling trend is highlighted by the number of cases brought before the European Court, where several rulings have vindicated journalists, affirming that their rights to free expression and professional engagement were unjustly impeded.

The expert concluded, "The purpose of such a policy is not only to prevent journalists from their professional duties but also to intimidate them into silence."

As World Press Freedom Day casts a spotlight on these issues, it becomes clear that in Azerbaijan, the battle for a free press continues amid significant challenges.