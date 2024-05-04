Azerbaijan and EUnion discuss development of Middle Corridor
Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote in social network X.
‘A meeting was held with European Commission Director General for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Geert Jan Koopman, who is on a visit to our country. We discussed co-operation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of transport, in particular, the development of the Middle Corridor,’ the Minister said.
