Dozens of weapons, thousands of cartridges found in Khankendi
Over the past week, the police have found dozens of units of various types of small and cold weapons and thousands of cartridges in Khankendi.
In particular, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry reported that in the period from 27 April to 3 May on the territory of Khankendi city were found and seized:
- 1 machine gun, 10 pistols, 14 rifles, 1 grenade launcher, 59 grenades;
- 34 fuses, 397 cartridge magazines, 7,888 cartridges of various calibres;
- 1 box of TNT, 27 bayonet knives and other ammunition.
