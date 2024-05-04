Why is Azerbaijan ranked 164th in Press Freedom Index?

Azerbaijan is ranked 164th among 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index for 2024.

The reason for such a low figure is that the country has been waging a "merciless war against the latest critical voices" since 2014, the organization's report says.

In the country, nearly all media space is under the control of the authorities, and the most independent news sites such as "Azadlyg" or "Meydan TV", which are subject to state censorship, are based abroad.

The authorities are trying to suppress the still independent media and journalists, restricting their access to information, while the official authorities refuse to respond to them.

The heads of bodies responsible for regulating the media sector, as well as the Press Council, are appointed by the authorities. Pro-government media are used to threaten critical voices and publish compromising personal information.

Over the past 20 years, the legislation has become increasingly repressive towards the media.

The Media Law, which came into force in February 2022, legalizes censorship. Some laws governing this sector run counter to the country's international obligations on freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

Any criticism of the government by users of social media such as Facebook or YouTube can be severely punished.

Since 2014, cooperation with international donors has been prohibited. Since the government controls the advertising industry, no independent media can flourish in the country. Pro-government media receive monetary rewards and official subsidies. Besides, the authorities do not hesitate to give apartments or other material benefits to journalists working with them.

A number of websites posing as media outlets are actually engaged in racketeering and are sometimes controlled by officials.

If independent journalists resist pressure, attempts at blackmail or corruption, they are thrown into prison under absurd pretexts.

No civil servant or police officer has been punished for beating or insulting a journalist for more than 20 years.

Reporters cannot guarantee the protection of their sources. In an attempt to silence those who have left the country, the authorities attack their family members who remain in the country and even threaten them in emigration.

As of today, 13 journalists and one media worker are under arrest in Azerbaijan. This is one of the highest rates in Europe, according to the Press Freedom Index.