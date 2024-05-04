Forecasters predict precipitation on Sunday
Variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula on Sunday, 5 May, with some precipitation possible in the morning and evening.
Moderate south wind will be replaced by north-west wind. Air temperature will be +11 +14° at night and +17 +21° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
Rain is expected in some areas of Azerbaijan, in some places precipitation will be intense, thunderstorms and hail are possible, there is a possibility of wet snow in the highlands. Fog is expected at night and in the morning in some areas, west wind will blow.
Air temperature will be +10 +15° at night and +20 +25° during the day.
In the mountains it is expected +3 +7° at night and +7 +12° during the day.
